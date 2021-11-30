Fire destroys top floors of Queen Anne home near Seattle's Kerry Park

The fire started at a home in the 500 block of West Highland Drive Tuesday afternoon, near Seattle's renowned Kerry Park.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) is investigating what caused a fire that burned through the top floors of a multi-million dollar home in the Queen Anne neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson said two people were inside the home at the time of the fire, but both got out safely and no firefighters were hurt in the process of putting out the flames. SFD said the fire primarily involved the second floor and attic.

"Right now, the safety concern is to prevent this fire from spreading to any neighboring homes or trees," said David Cuerpo, Public Information Officer for Seattle Fire Department. "Also, once the fire is fully out, we can go inside to do an investigation and see what caused this fire."

500 block of W Highland Dr: Fire primarily involving 2nd floor and attic space above. Primary search complete, no occupants found. pic.twitter.com/71l7AySmUO — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) November 30, 2021

Traffic was closed off in neighboring blocks as firefighters put out the fire. Roads may remain impacted as the investigation continues.

Flames and smoke caused extensive damage to the home, including causing part of the roof to cave in.

Dozens of firefighters battled the blaze on Tuesday and some crews remain on the scene to monitor hot spots.