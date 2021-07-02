1 dead, 1 injured after being struck by light rail train in Seattle

Two people who were trapped underneath a light rail train in Seattle were extricated, one of whom died.

SEATTLE — One person was killed and another was injured after being struck by a light rail train in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood.

The crash was reported near Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Alaska Street on Friday about 6:30 p.m.

Light rail passengers described a sudden stop, followed by a huge emergency response.

The Seattle Fire Department extricated both people who were trapped underneath the train.

One person was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, according to Seattle Fire.

All southbound, eastbound and westbound lanes at the intersection are blocked, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation. Officials say drivers should use caution and seek alternate routes.

Link light rail service is not operating between Mount Baker and Othello stations.

Alternate bus service is en route. For northbound and southbound service, take the Route 106 bus from the stop adjacent to the Mount Baker and Othello stations.