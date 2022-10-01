Fatal hit-and-run, shooting incident connected, Seattle police say

Police say a driver fleeing a shooting hit and killed a 21-year-old man.

SEATTLE — A 21-year-old man was hit and killed by a driver fleeing a shooting scene in north Seattle early Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Detectives are investigating.

Police responded to the 4200 block of Brooklyn Avenue Northeast after reports of shots fired at around 12:05 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived on scene, they were told a vehicle struck and killed a person a few blocks away.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department tip line at 206-233-5000.

