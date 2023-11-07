Fans line up for hours outside T-Mobile Park ahead of MLB All-Star Game

Fans waited outside the stadium for hours on Tuesday in preparation for the experience of a lifetime: the 93rd MLB All-Star Game.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Tens of thousands of fans from across the world waited outside T-Mobile Park for hours on Tuesday, eager for an experience of a lifetime: the 93rd MLB All-Star Game.

The midsummer classic is an event that brings out "The Kid" in all of us.

"It's the best birthday ever, I can't wait,” said one fan.

The most devoted fans spent their day eagerly waiting for the stars to align.



"Just love the whole ambiance, just seeing everybody around town, the festivities, I kicked myself for missing '01, so I was like there's no way I'm not going to be here," said Holly Sibold.



After 22 years, Seattle is once again welcoming the baseball world to its front door.

"Right here is home. I mean, yeah right here is home. I have a Mariners tattoo from 20 years ago," said Zach Goggans.

And it's also a place known to him for two words... Not “play ball” but rather “I do.”



"I got married right here,” said Goggans. It was a night to remember, that ranks among their favorite memories together as a Seattle sports couple. "I was there in 95 at the Kingdome when Griffey came around for Edgar's double,” said Goggans. “I was right there for the beast quake, so we'll see where this stacks up."



Fans hope this won't be the biggest game in Seattle this year; many are optimistic this is just the beginning of a world series run.

"We're going all the way. I have the feeling,” said Sibold. “The crowd is electric you just know.”

