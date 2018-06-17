Rallies are happening across the country to protest the border separation of children from their parents. A group called "Families Belong Together" held a rally in Seattle's Westlake Park on Father's Day.

The group says, "Congress has the power to stop tearing families apart because all families belong together."

Seattle's rally started at noon Sunday. It was organized by the NW Immigrants Right Project, CAIR Washington, ACLU Washington and the group behind Womxn's March Seattle.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal addressed the crowd on Sunday, who held signs such as, "Kids need parents, not warehouses" and "Don't mess with mamas."

A few hundred at Westlake Park. Rally against Trump administration’s family separation policy. @RepJayapal is on stage now. pic.twitter.com/QpUD7qSFRr — Ryan Takeo (@RyanTakeoK5) June 17, 2018

