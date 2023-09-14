Events and specials celebrating Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour stop in Seattle

Special events cocktails, donuts, cupcakes and more are celebrating Queen Bey's Seattle concert.

SEATTLE — Queen Bey will be making her Renaissance Tour stop in Seattle on Thursday, and Seattle restaurants, bakeries and bars are celebrating her arrival in the Emerald City.

Here are some events and food and drink specials fans can take advantage of on the big day.

Events:

Enjoy specialty cocktails and a limited, themed menu to celebrate the arrival of the Queen at The Press Box, within walking distance from Lumen Field. Begins at 3 p.m. Tickets here.

Dinner and a ride to the show. Starting at 3 p.m., ticketholders can enjoy parking, dinner, drinks and a shuttle to and from the concert. Guests will be welcomed with a red carpet with Beyoncé-inspired decor. Ticket price includes parking, shuttle service for two and a $20 credit towards dinner and drinks. Tickets here.

Food and drink specials:

Grab special a honey cinnamon glitter doughnut celebrating the Queen's arrival through Thursday only at Raised Doughnuts and Cakes.

Limited quantities of special Beyoncé-themed cupcakes will be available at Trophy Cupcakes on Thursday. They feature silver buttercream, silver sprinkles and silver-leaf chocolate bark, and a real, mini disco ball.