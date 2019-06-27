Here's your chance to check out Pike Place Market after hours.

Pike Place Market is putting on its second “PM: Producers Market” of the season Thursday, featuring over 25 artist tables, live music and a beer garden.

Attendants can also celebrate Pride this month at the market’s pride-themed photo-op.

The PM: Producers Market is at the MarketFront Pavilion every last Thursday of the month from 5:30-8:30 pm.

The market series runs through September.

