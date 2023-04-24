Road built to replace Alaskan Way Viaduct opening within 2 weeks

Part of Alaskan Way and Elliot Way will be given the honorary designation Dzidzilalich, which means "little crossing-over place" in Lushootseed.

SEATTLE — A ceremony on Monday marked the beginning of the end of a years-long project to replace the Alaskan Way Viaduct and transform Seattle's waterfront.

Alaskan Way re-opened to traffic between King and Union streets in August of 2022. Elliot Way, the new surface street which will connect the waterfront and Belltown, was built in the footprint of the former Alaskan Way Viaduct and is nearly complete, according to information from the city.

The new section of the road is expected to open within the next two weeks which means Alaskan Way and Elliot Way will be open to traffic from the Stadium District at King Street to Bell Street on the north end.

The occasion was marked with a new honorary name for a portion of Alaskan Way and Elliot Way: Dzidzilalich (pronounced dzee-dzuh-lah-leech,) which is a nod to the important role the waterfront served for many different tribal communities who utilized the area.

The waterfront was a fishing village, a center for trade and a place where many different tribal communities traveled. The name, Dzidzilalich, means "little crossing-over place," in Lushootseed, which is one of the languages of the Coast Salish people, according to the Waterfront Seattle project website.

The Suquamish and Muckleshoot Tribal Councils provided guidance to the Seattle Mayor's Office, the Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects and the Seattle Department of Transportation in the process of selecting the name.