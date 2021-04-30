'There is no going back to normal': El Comité to march in support of workers, immigrants' rights May 1

This year, attendees will also march in observance of the strain the COVID-19 pandemic has put on millions of workers across the country.

SEATTLE — El Comité plans to march through downtown Seattle on May 1, traditionally known as a day where thousands gather in cities across the United States to protest for immigrant and workers' rights.

El Comité is a social justice organization that advocates for civil, labor and workers rights. The march will start at St. Mary's Church and begin at 12 p.m.

The Essential and Excluded Workers March is in support of immigrant and workers' rights. The organization is advocating for support of the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, the abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and in opposition of Amazon's efforts to sway a budding union election at a warehouse in Alabama, among other things.

This year, attendees will also march in observance of the strain the COVID-19 pandemic has put on millions of workers across the country.

"[The year] 2020 became a major challenge for workers, organized or not. As a result of the virus, thousands of businesses closed, some forever," read's an event description. "Millions of workers were furloughed or lost their jobs. Many lives were thrown into a world of unemployment, poverty, compounding rental debt, and homelessness. Essential workers became the soundbite of the decade, while the real meaning behind this rhetoric was 'expendable & excluded.'"

For the last 20 years, marches organized by El Comité have been the largest May Day events in Seattle.

In most countries, May 1 is known as International Workers' Day or Workers' Day. In the United States, it's often a day for protests and commemoration to remember the struggle for the rights of working people, according to the University of Washington History Professor James Gregory.

Its modern roots worldwide trace back to a string of violent events in Chicago in the late 19th century, as unions pushing for fair working conditions began advocating for the eight-hour workday with strikes and demonstrations nationwide.

Other groups, like anti-capitalists, anti-fascists and anarchists, plan their own May Day events, too. They each have their own reasons for observing the day. Those gatherings, which don't have city permits, usually happen at night.

In the early 2000s, May Day often involved violent clashes between anarchists and police. In 2015, nine police officers were injured and 16 people were arrested after a May Day riot on Capitol Hill.