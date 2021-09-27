Effort to give financial assistance to emerging Seattle artists underway

The Seattle World Tour foundation was formed in 2017 in an effort to build a more equitable and healthy community.

The Seattle World Tour foundation was formed in 2017 in an effort to build a more equitable and healthy community by helping to provide funding and programing to underserved communities.

The foundation unites artists, businesses and community members through events, programs and concerts such as an annual Seattle World Tour concert series. The yearly concert series raised more than $10,000 for Mary’s Place — which helps women and families transition out of homelessness.

The foundation also raised thousands for the Rainier Valley Food Bank and the South King County/Eastside COVID Mutual Aid.

According to Executive Director Seth McDonald, the foundation simply wanted to be in a position to provide financial relief in times of crisis. The musician-based foundation never expected to be in a position of dire need themselves.

The music industry was devastated by COVID-19 closures. Though their have been successful fundraisers to save local stages and concert venues, artists themselves have been mostly left in limbo with no financial assistance.

“Not only did the complete shutdown of live music venues cut off a means to make a living, but for all of the artist we are supporting with this project, it also halted the trajectory of their careers to come extent,” McDonald said.

Rain City Relief is a new effort to raise money to provide financial assistance to 10 emerging Seattle artists and establish a long-term relief fund for Washington State musicians in need. Rain City Relief is producing a vinyl compilation featuring the selected artists, as well as 10 video performances that filmed one year to the day the concert venues were closed.

Thanks to a substantial investment from Seattle business Reef, all of the proceeds from the vinyl collection will go to the artists; 75% percent will go to support the musicians on the record and 25% of the proceeds will be set aside for the newly established artist relief fund that will be a permanent fund artists can apply for starting in January 2022.