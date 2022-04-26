Driver in custody, processed for DUI after car versus motorcycle crash in Seattle

All lanes of 15th Avenue in Interbay were shut down during the investigation Tuesday night.

SEATTLE — The driver of a vehicle was taken into custody and will be processed for DUI after a car versus motorcycle crash along 15th Avenue in Seattle's Interbay neighborhood Tuesday night, according to police.

The motorcyclist, approximately 30 years old, was taken to Harborview Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The crash occurred near West Newton Street around 8:30 p.m.

All northbound lanes were blocked shortly after the crash. Law enforcement later closed southbound lanes during the investigation.

Details of the crash were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.