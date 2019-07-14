A driver was arrested after allegedly striking a woman, a teenage girl, and a boy in a series of collisions in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

The collisions began in the 2500 block of West Dravus Street at 3:10 p.m., according to Seattle police.

A 59-year-old man who was driving a 2006 silver Dodge Charger drove onto a planting strip and the sidewalk to pass a slower car that was traveling eastbound and struck a child who was with his mother, according to Seattle police.

The Charger continued eastbound on West Dravus, and rear ended another car, injuring a 49-year-old woman who was driving the car and her 16-year-old passenger.

The Charger continued eastbound down the hill in the oncoming lane, jumped the planting strip, and crashed into a power pole at West Dravus and 22nd Avenue West, according to Seattle police. Power was knocked out for the area while crews investigated the incident and fixed the utility pole.

The four people involved were all transported to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center, according to Seattle Fire.

The woman and teenager were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A nine-year-old boy was hospitalized in stable condition, according to Seattle Fire. The 59-year-old driver was extricated from the collision and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver was arrested for multiple counts of vehicular assault, according to Seattle police. He was evaluated by a DUI and drug-recognition expert and showed signs of impairment, according to Seattle police.