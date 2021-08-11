Dozens of shots fired in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood overnight

Seattle police did not find any victims but noted damage to several buildings and vehicles.

SEATTLE — A number of buildings and vehicles were damaged after nearly 50 shots were fired in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood late Tuesday night.

Police received reports of gunfire in the 900 block of Thomas Street around 11:40 p.m.

Witnesses saw three men open fire in the area before leaving.

When police arrived, they found a "numerous" buildings and vehicles in the area had been damaged by gunfire. Officers recovered nearly 50 shell casings.

There were no reported injuries.

Officers found one gun and impounded a vehicle that was at the scene of the shooting.