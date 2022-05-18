Rebound efforts in downtown Seattle hope to attract more locals

Despite facing setbacks with the pandemic, protests and crime, many organizations now say the area is rebounding.

SEATTLE — There certainly is a crowd surrounding the iconic "Pike Place Fish" stand. It's a business that has entertained visitors for almost 30 years.

"It's hard to see Seattle take such a turn, but every day it's getting better and better and it's coming back," said Jason Scott, who is the co-owner of "Pike Place Fish."

Pike Place Market is one of many downtown organizations coming together to host five block parties in three days. The goal is to welcome people back to downtown and encourage locals to meet. They have bands playing and food options as a way to liven up the area for people who work or live in the area.

"I think what Seattle is doing well is we're all working together so there's a really big partnership among all the really big attractions in town," said Amy Wallsmith, who is the Director of Marketing and Program Development at Pike Place.

Construction is also a clear sign of growth. The newly rebranded Seattle Convention Center is adding another building to their campus. After four years, it should be finished in late fall.

"So we're excited about that, booking business in 2023 going forward so we're ready to go," said Jeff Blosser, the President and CEO of the Seattle Convention Center.

According to the Convention Center, they estimate this project will bring in $260 million per year in visitor spending as well as $19 million in annual tax revenue from delegate spending.

"When we bring convention business into town everybody does well downtown," said Blosser.

People are heading downtown, the foot traffic has recovered 75% this month compared to the same time in 2019.

According to the Downtown Seattle Association's Economic Recovery Report, Downtown has seen Domestic Visitors at 89% this month. It pairs with the 85% recovery in hotel room demand. At Pike Place, which closed down for part of the pandemic, they're back to 68%.

Despite the recovery, crime remains a reason some avoid the area. "It's a huge concern for us down in the market, we kind of take care of each other down here, but it's getting better," said Scott.

Blosser said the increase in tourism from the convention center just brings more people downtown, which is a good thing. "There are issues that go away because people are around and I think it's really more about trying to make sure that we can do that," said Blosser.

It's an effort involving many downtown organizations, businesses and groups.