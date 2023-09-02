Suspected DUI driver crashes into downtown Seattle hair studio

The crash caused extensive damage and led to the studio to board up, but the studio is still open.

SEATTLE — Harper's Hair Studio on Seneca Street in downtown Seattle may look like it is temporarily closed but it is open after a car crashed through the front door and windows on Feb. 11.

A suspected DUI driver hit another car and sent it right into Christina Slimp's business.

"There was glass everywhere," Slimp said. "Everywhere."

The damage was extensive but no one was seriously hurt.

"If he would have landed on that side or that side, it's all cement so he would have been squished," Slimp said about the driver who was hit.

Slimp is beyond grateful this happened at night when the salon was closed.

"If we were here we would have had people here," Slimp said. "I would have been cutting hair and everything landed here."

Slimp suffered a similar loss to her business at a different location when it was vandalized during protests a few years ago.

Slimp said this situation is impacting her business every day. Her clients, friends and family are stepping up to help.

A GoFundMe has raised more than $7,000 to help Harper's Hair Studio.

The messages of support are helping Slimp get through the darkness in her boarded business.

The City of Seattle has a storefront repair fund available for businesses that experience property damage. Small businesses can apply for a $2,000 grant.