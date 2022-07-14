Downtown Seattle AT&T cell tower damaged in early morning fire

The fire was reported at 12th Avenue South and South Lane Street at about 3 a.m.

SEATTLE — An AT&T cell tower caught fire in downtown Seattle early Thursday morning.

The fire near 12th Avenue South and South Lane Street was first reported around 3 a.m. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) tweeted just after 3:30 a.m. that the fire blocked all northbound and southbound lanes of 12th Ave South at South Lane Street.

The Seattle Fire Department said crews requested to shut off electricity for the tower while crews extinguished the fire. The department said the fire was out by 4:10 a.m.

First responders said they do not believe the fire was intentionally set and that it was likely combustion. No injuries were reported, authorities said.

There is no estimate on how much the tower was damaged. AT&T is not reporting any outages in the area.

All lanes of 12th Avenue South reopened around 5:15 a.m., according to the SDOT.

An AT&T cell phone tower on S 12th and Lane St S caught fire early this morning. Flames were huge but the only damage was to the cell tower. Seattle Fire responded and got it out. Unsure if cause at this time and currently not AT&T outages reported yet. pic.twitter.com/DU8JCJ7xSZ — Doug Dillon (@dougdKING5) July 14, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.