'Dignity for Divas' celebrates Seattle-area program grads overcoming homelessness

Several women have completed the transition from the streets to temporary or low-income permanent housing thanks to support from Dignity for Divas.

SEATTLE — A local nonprofit that helps women overcome homelessness and trauma recently celebrated a new class of graduates from its program.

Dignity for Divas was founded in 2012 by Nikki Gane-Butler, also the director of DfD. She was inspired by her own experience with homelessness.

The nonprofit encourages self-care and makes it the first step on the path to a life of stability and self-sufficiency. DfD provides essential care packages to women experiencing homelessness, and ongoing support throughout this journey.

Gane-Butler stopped by the KING 5 studios to talk about the recent graduating class from its program which includes several sessions to help women build resumes, learn about nutrition and self-care, financial literacy, obtain temporary or permanent housing, and more.

"We stay in contact with the women every month to ensure they keep the key to the home they're in," Gane-Butler.

