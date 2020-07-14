Protester hit by car on I-5 in Seattle focusing on recovery

Diaz Love, who was hit by a car while protesting on I-5, spoke out after the incident thanking people for reaching out in their recovery.

SEATTLE — A protester who was hit by a car on Interstate 5 in Seattle released a statement Monday saying they are focusing on their recovery.

“I want to thank everyone for reaching out to check on my condition as I recover,” said Diaz Love, 32. “I am now in stable, satisfactory condition and appreciate your concern.”

Love, who was upgraded from serious condition, said they are not currently doing any interviews but look forward to doing interviews soon.

Love was one of two protesters struck by a car on July 4. Dawit Kelete, 27, is accused of driving the wrong way onto I-5 around a closure and hitting Love and Summer Taylor, 24, who later died.

That part of the freeway had been shut down due to the protesters, who had several parked cars blocking southbound lanes at Yale.

Kelete was charged last week with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and reckless driving.

A motive for the deadly incident was not revealed in charging documents. At one point during Kelete's arrest and jail booking process he asked if the protesters were okay, court documents say.