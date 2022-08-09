Des Moines fast ferry to Seattle launches Wednesday

The ferry will take off from the Des Moines Marina and land at the Bell Harbor Marina in Seattle four times a day. The pilot program will last two months.

DES MOINES, Wash. — Commuters looking to skip the traffic driving into Seattle will be able to hop on a ferry in Des Moines beginning Wednesday, Aug. 10.

The fast ferry is a pilot program being run by the City of Des Moines after a study showed commuters were interested in an alternative way to travel to and from Seattle.

The ferry will leave the Des Moines Marina four times a day, at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Going southbound, the ferry will disembark from the Bell Harbor Marina at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. A one-way trip takes about 40 minutes.

The program will run for two months.

Service during the first week of operation from Aug. 10-15 will be free. After the first week, trips will cost $10 each way for adults. Children ages 13 and under ride for free. Tickets for seniors and active military will cost $5.