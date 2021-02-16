Decision to close 2 of Seattle's QFC stores 'accelerated' by mandatory hazard pay

QFCs in Seattle's Capitol Hill and Wedgwood neighborhoods will close in late April.

SEATTLE — Two "underperforming" Quality Food Centers will close in April, the company announced Tuesday.

The decision to close the stores, located in the city's Capitol Hill and Wedgwood neighborhoods, was "accelerated by a new Seattle City Council mandate," a statement from its parent company, Kroger, reads.

The stores will remain open through April 24.

That mandate the company refers to is the $4 hazard pay grocery businesses with 500-plus employees worldwide are required to pay during the pandemic. The ordinance reinstated by the city council in late January. It went into effect Feb. 3.

Employers must pay workers an extra $4 an hour to "compensate grocery employees for the risks of working on the frontlines of a global pandemic," while also encouraging them to continue working and improving access to resources to keep them healthy.

The Northwest Grocery Association and the Washington Food Industry Association filed the lawsuit over the ordinance, arguing the ordinance is unconstitutional.

“Our business provides affordable groceries, good jobs with growth opportunities to thousands of Seattle residents, and proudly supports thousands of local community organizations," the company's statement reads. "We need a level playing field to deliver on these commitments. Unfortunately, Seattle City Council didn’t consider that grocery stores – even in a pandemic – operate on razor-thin profit margins in a very competitive landscape. When you factor in the increased costs of operating during COVID-19, coupled with consistent financial losses at these two locations, and this new extra pay mandate, it becomes impossible to operate a financially sustainable business."

According to the company, QFC's average hourly wage in Seattle is around $20 with total compensation over $25 an hour.

The company's statement questions why the city has not raised wages for its own frontline workers.