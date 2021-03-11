Death threats, extremism linked to Seattle Mayor Durkan's decision not to run for re-election

Watch the full interview with Mayor Jenny Durkan and hear about her decision not to run for re-election on KING 5 News at 6:30 and 11 p.m.

SEATTLE — Jenny Durkan will end her time as mayor of Seattle after one term, but that wasn't always her plan.

Durkan filed for re-election in early 2020, before the pandemic began and demands to defund the police increased. Those factors are just the beginning of what led to her decision to pull her re-election bid.

Durkan was seen as a stabilizing force when she was elected in 2017, fresh off the Seattle City Hall scandal that led to the abrupt resignation of Ed Murray.

Durkan was the first woman to be elected Seattle mayor since Bertha Knight Landes in 1926, bringing credibility and a resume that included being the first openly gay U.S. Attorney in history.

A week into the job, she finalized a Memorandum of Understanding for what would become Climate Pledge Arena. A day later, the National Hockey League told the city to apply for a new franchise.

But the COVID-19 pandemic altered the course of the civic discourse and financial stability. Durkan faced criticism, even from her staunchest allies, for the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) handling of protests on Capitol Hill and negotiations over funding. There was a recall effort and vocal civic groups, some of which were her former supporters, calling for her resignation.

Councilmember Kshama Sawant went so far as to lead a march to Durkan's home - her address was hidden by state statute due to her prior career as a U.S. attorney. Durkan's home was vandalized.

That single act may have changed her life, especially as there were death threats made not only to her but to her entire family.

Before the march, Durkan said she and her family could take comfort knowing that the people who threatened her didn't know where she lived. That all changed when people were led to her house.

Reflecting on the unsolved murder of U.S. Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Wales in his Seattle home, Durkan said the fear for her and her family's safety is based on "too much experience, in reality, to know that I got to take it very seriously."

The marches to her home continued, as did the death threats and malicious emails.

An email from October reads: "Wishing you and your freak show 'family' nothing but the worst. praying they are all assaulted by the hordes of vagrants you have unleashed on the street."

Durkan said there were times when her son couldn't come home because it wasn't safe, "and we made a decision to remove him from the house."

At least a dozen death threats have been sent to SPD and the FBI. Two arrests have been made and a restraining order has been issued. Durkan said the threats keep coming.

"There's this normalization of really dehumanizing people, and I think that's really a dangerous thing for us," Durkan said.

She partially blames the growing extremism seen in politics for her circumstance.

"We can't continue and survive as a democracy if that is what happens because good people won't want to serve," she said.

The city council has done nothing in regard to the mayor's privacy, she said. She said there should be clear lines, and people need to know "some things just aren't OK."

"It's not OK to go to someone's house and spray paint graffiti or to have death threats, and everybody should denounce it," she said.

Mayor Durkan said she is still afraid.

"I am," she said. "I take the threats to my security seriously, and I fear for my family. You know, as a mom, you want to make sure they're all right and they're protected."

The death threats and issues of personal safety factored into Durkan's decision not to run for re-election. However, she's also stepping away from city politics because she is a polarizing figure, and it was time for Seattle to turn the page, she said.