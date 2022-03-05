One found dead after Seattle boathouse fire

The person's body was found inside the cabin area of one of the boats that caught fire.

SEATTLE — One person was found dead after three boats and a boathouse caught fire Tuesday afternoon on the Duwamish River near Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood.

The person's body was found inside the cabin area of one of the boats that caught fire, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

One person reported being injured.

The Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.