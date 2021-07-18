Cruise season gets underway in Seattle

SEATTLE — Monday marks the start of the 2021 cruise season for the Port of Seattle, an industry brought to a standstill after that historic “no sail” order first issued by the CDC in March of 2020.



Standing tall at 10 stories, the Serenade of the Seas of the Royal Caribbean fleet is set to be the first cruise ship to set sail from Seattle since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.



“I love it because I want to take a cruise, so I get really excited to see life is getting back to normal,” said Bianca Richman of Seattle.



A seven-day cruise bound for Alaska marks the start of cruise ship season in Seattle – and the latest sign of a return to pre-pandemic life.



“The most important thing is making sure our guests feel safe because that’s really going to give them this comfort level and relax and have that great vacation that they really want to do,” said Mark Tamis of Royal Caribbean earlier this month.



Royal Caribbean is one of the major companies to test the water with a “simulated” sail. It's was a chance to test new COVID-19 safety protocols.