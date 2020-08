A building under construction is on fire in the 1000 block of Sturgus Avenue South.

SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire in a building under construction in the area of north Beacon Hill.

The three story building located just south of I-19 near the Rainier exit was fully engulfed in flames by 6 a.m.

A fire also started in an adjacent building.

Nearby occupied buildings have been evacuated.