Crews battle massive fire at North Seattle storage facility

A fire broke out at a storage unit structure on Aurora Avenue North in Seattle on Wednesday.

Seattle Fire reported the blaze on North 109th Street and Aurora Avenue North on Wednesday about 12:40 p.m.

The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm to increase the response.

Firefighters have taken a defensive attack and are dousing the fire with three ladder pipes and hand lines, according to Seattle Fire.

No one is reported to be inside the building, according to Seattle Fire.

All northbound lanes of Aurora Avenue are blocked while crews fight the fire. The public is urged to use alternate routes, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).