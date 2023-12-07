One person rescued from fire in vacant building in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building. A man who was rescued from the fire is in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

SEATTLE — One man was rescued from a fire in a vacant building in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood Wednesday night.

The fire was reported in a building on the 1000 block of Ninth Avenue at around 10:20 p.m. The Seattle Fire Department called for more resources at around 10:35 p.m.

Firefighters reported flames coming from the roof. Fire was discovered "throughout the top floor," according to a tweet from SFD. Smoke from the fire could be seen from the freeway.

The man who was rescued from the building was reported to be in stable condition and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Ninth Avenue was completely blocked between Marion Street and Spring Street while crews battled the flames. Madison Street was completely blocked between Eighth Avenue and Boren Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.