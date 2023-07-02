Police: Forklift driver caused multiple-vehicle crash along Aurora Avenue in Seattle, arrested for DUI

Three people had to be extricated. One person is in critical condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — A crash that left at least three people trapped is blocking Aurora Avenue at North 96th Street near Seattle's Licton Springs neighborhood.

The crash was reported around 3:40 p.m.

The crash involves "multiple vehicles and a forklift," according to Seattle police.

The driver of the forklift drove into the road, causing the crash, according to Seattle police. The forklift driver was arrested for DUI.

Three people were extricated. One person is in critical condition and a second person is in serious condition. The third is stable, according to Seattle Fire. All three were taken to a hospital.

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes.

There's no ETA on when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.