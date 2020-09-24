COVID-19 forces Ivar's to close Acres of Clams, Salmon House in Seattle until spring

Ivar's is closing two of its full-service restaurants, Acres of Clams and the Salmon House, on Sept. 28 until next spring. The fish bars will remain open.

SEATTLE — Ivar's announced Thursday it's closing two of its full-service restaurants In Seattle due to financial shortfalls brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. It's another blow for the Seattle waterfront that's already struggling due to the closures of Pier 57 and 58.

Ivar's will close Acres of Clams on Pier 54 and the Salmon House on Lake Union on Sept. 28. The fish bars on the sidewalks in front of each restaurant will remain open.

According to a statement from Ivar's Bob Donegan, the pandemic and restrictions on indoor dining have caused a significant drop in customers for the company that's been part of Seattle's waterfront since 1938.

“Without cruise passengers, conventions, tourists, banquets, Sounders, Seahawks, and Mariner fans, and workers in the downtown offices, there are few people eating in our full service restaurants. We fear when the weather changes and the rains return, we lose outside dining and we won’t have any customers,” Donegan said.

Donegan said he hopes "sufficient advancements" are made in the fight against COVID-19 so he can consider reopening the two restaurants in spring of 2021.

The closure of Acres of Clams is another blow dealt to the Seattle waterfront. Last week, the city closed Pier 57 as a safety precaution following the partial collapse of Pier 58, which is undergoing a renovation.