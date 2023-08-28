New computer lab in Seattle example of federal program promoting internet for low-income areas

HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge pushed the program Monday at a new computer lab in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood.

SEATTLE — A federal program aimed at increasing internet access to low-income communities was promoted in Seattle on Monday.

During an event at a new computer lab in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge discussed the Affordable Connectivity Program, which was created in collaboration with the Federal Communications Commission.

“I am pleased to partner with the Federal Communications Commission to close the digital divide and to spread the word about the Affordable Connectivity Program. All recipients of HUD assistance are eligible to receive free or reduced cost internet through the Affordable Connectivity Program. I personally encourage you to sign up,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge in a statement. “We are deeply committed to ensuring families and their children have the necessary resources to thrive, and this partnership makes it clear that eligible HUD households can get the financial help they need to equitably access broadband resources.”

More than 20 million households have signed up for the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides a monthly discount for eligible families, as well as those living on tribal lands. Eligible households also can receive a one-time discount on a computer or tablet.