Community groups address safety concerns in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood

SEATTLE — A mother whose son was killed in a shooting in Seattle's Rainier Valley last week hopes something changes so other families won’t have to experience her same pain.

“He was taking those last breaths when I got in there. He was unresponsive, but he was still trying to breathe,” Katrina Ness said.

Omari Wallace, 19, was shot and killed last week during a Community Passageways meeting meant to help at-risk youth. The group was gathering at Emerald City Bible Fellowship Church in the Rainier Valley.

Katrina Ness says her son has a child on the way and was taking the necessary steps to turn his life around.

“My son was a victim of gun violence about three years ago - he was shot at the liquor store in Rainier Beach. So, this is the second time. That area needs to change,” Ness said.

Her son’s death speaks to a larger problem, Ness said.

A community town hall Thursday night addressed the complexities surrounding tackling violence in the area. The meeting also highlighted the community organizations that have already been working to improve safety in the neighborhood.

“We are all here because we want the violence to stop,” said Robb Valentine, a community member.

Groups like Urban Family, Rainier Beach Action Coalition, and Safe Passage, a program of the Boys and Girls Clubs of King County, have created programs that contribute to reducing violence.

“We need to change the narrative of our neighborhood from the inside out” said Gregory Davis with the Rainier Beach Action Coalition.

Seattle City Councilmember Tammy Morales and King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay talked about a number of safety initiatives currently in the works.

“As a city council member, I do want to acknowledge the role of the city perpetuating disinvestment from this community and contributing to the lack of generational wealth in some of our neighborhoods,” Morales said.

“When Rainier Beach does well, King County does well. When Rainier Beach does well, Washington state does well," Zahilay said.

The Rainier Beach neighborhood Safeway was discussed during Thursday's town hall. The parking lot has been at the center of at least two shootings over the last several months.

Safeway spokesperson Sara Osborne says the store is in the process of improving lighting throughout the parking lot and installing parking stops to prevent dangerous driving late at night.