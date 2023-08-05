Comedy/Bar now open in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

Capitol Hill Comedy/Bar aims to become a space for newcomers and headliners alike to perform.

SEATTLE — Seattle will sound a lot funnier this summer as a local stage is opening up for comedy and community.

Capitol Hill has lost many art spaces over the past several years and comedian Dane Hesseldahl says he feels a sense of duty to revive some of the entertainment and culture that Capitol Hill is known for.

“We lost a lot in this neighborhood but there’s still a lot of artists here and a lot of people here who need a space to perform,” Hesseldahl said.

In just 45 days he’s converted a former vegan restaurant into Capitol Hill Comedy/Bar.

“We are serving up talent six nights a week!” Hesseldahl said.

The new comedy bar is in the center of Seattle’s busting Capitol Hill neighborhood and offers a diverse range of entertainment options like open mics, trivia, bingo, karaoke, and local standup comedy shows.

“We will bring in headliners from around the country but we also want to encourage newcomers to make this the stage where they try comedy for the first time,” Hesseldahl said. The Central Oregon native says he got his start at an open mic and is excited to provide an inclusive performance space for up-and-coming talent from all walks of life.

“We packed over 200 people in here for our grand opening over the weekend and the community made it clear they’re excited to see a new business opening up that provided opportunity for artists and plenty of laughs and entertainment for guests," Hesseldahl said. “I want this to be the start of a revival. I want people to say ‘The comedy on Capitol Hill is amazing!’"

Capitol Hill Comedy/Bar is committed to curating diverse shows, both culturally and in terms of experience, from first-timers to headliners.

“We want every show to feel like both viewers and comedians are experiencing the big time,” Hesseldahl said. The new venue aims to build on the legacy of the now-closed Jai Thai, a once-popular spot for local stand-up comedy. Several popular local acts are preparing to record new comedy specials at the club and a constantly evolving calendar of acts and events can be found on the Comedy/Bar website.

Capitol Hill Comedy/Bar is dedicated to supporting the art and craft of stand-up comedy with integrity and professionalism. The staff believes that creating a safe, accessible, and respectful environment is of utmost importance. The goal is to provide a harassment-free environment, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body type, or race. All comics performing on stage must adhere to the code of conduct, which outlines expectations for respectful behavior and language, helping to create a safe and welcoming space for both comics and guests.