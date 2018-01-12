The crew of a Coast Guard icebreaker returned to their homeport in Seattle following the ship's annual arctic deployment.

The Healy returned Friday. Family members holding signs and waving welcomed it back.

The Healy crew completed three science missions, conducting physical and biological research in the Arctic Ocean in partnership with the National Science Foundation, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Office of Naval Research.

The Healy is one of two ice breakers in the U.S. and is the only military ship dedicated to conducting research in the Arctic.

