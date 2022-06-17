Here's how you can climb 832 steps to the top of the Space Needle

The "Base 2 Space" climb benefitting cancer research is back after a two-year break from the pandemic.

SEATTLE — If you've ever wondered what it was like to climb the iconic 832 steps to the top of the Space Needle, this is your chance.

The Base 2 Space climb benefitting Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center is back after a two-year break from the pandemic.

The event will start Oct. 2, but registration opened Friday.

"It's great to be back," said Randy Coté, director of Marketing at the Space Needle.

Coté encourages people wanting to take part to sign up early as the event is popular.

"The day of the event we have signs that people can fill out with who they are climbing for," Coté said.

For some climbers, the event is personal.

Marcy Grantor has been taking part in Base 2 Space for all five years its taken place.

"I do this event for my brother who we lost to cancer," said Grantor, who climbed the steps during Friday's registration launch event.

Over the course of five years, Base 2 Space has raised over $3 million in donations.

Children ages 8+ are allowed to climb.