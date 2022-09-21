City People’s Garden potentially closing by the end of the year

"I feel very fortunate to have worked here," Alison Greene, the owner of City People's Garden Store, said.



There's a changing of the season happening at City People's Garden Store in Seattle's Madison Valley and this change isn't about the weather, but rather a potential end to a nearly 35-year run.



"The property was sold, those of us who worked here for a long time, we were dealing with the grief of that and the sadness of it going away, we were able to continue on with the business and again it's always been sort of nipping at our heels," Greene said.



The thing nipping at Greene's heels whose owned this urban oasis since 2016 are development plans by Michigan-based "Velmeir Companies" who bought the property the same year Greene took over. According to the CEO of Velmeir, the plan is to build a new four-story development with more than 70 apartments and retail space on the bottom floor, after several delays over the years including an appeal from some neighbors against the project it's finally set to break ground next April.



"Because of the real estate market, really I'm up against all the developers in town and there's more money to be made by going up," Greene said.



Greene’s business' lease is up in December and even though she knew this day was coming it's still been frustrating to try and relocate in the city her business has been serving for decades.



"Disappointing that we are being priced out kind of the market, that the city isn't really trying to assist businesses to stay in business, to stay local," Greene said.



She's grateful for the community's support over the years as she continues to push to keep her business operating.



"I'm very hopeful, and we will see, it's to be determined but I will continue to try," Greene said.