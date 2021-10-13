City of Seattle settles with family of man killed by police in New Year's Eve shooting

The family of Iosia Faletogo will receive $515,000, according to court documents.

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle has settled with the family of a man killed by police on New Year's Eve in 2018.

The family of Iosia Faletogo will receive $515,000, according to court documents.

The family's attorney said they do not wish to make any public comment at this time.

The incident started as a traffic stop on Aurora Ave. N. just after 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2018. The driver, Faletogo, pulled over and then ran on foot.

Officers caught up to Faletogo and a physical struggle ensued.

Police say the driver displayed a handgun during the struggle and one officer fired at the man.

Falatogo died at the scene. No officers were injured.

Family argued that Falatogo wasn't holding a gun in his hand at the time he was shot, questioning the justification of the shooting.

Just days after the shooting, the family said they would fight for justice and transparency in the investigation of the shooting.

"He doesn’t have a voice anymore, but we are his voice now, and we are going to continue to speak for Iosia, and he deserves justice," cousin Kiana Keni said at the time.

She spoke alongside other family members and the group Not This Time, a Seattle organization focused on reducing fatal police violence.