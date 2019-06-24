SEATTLE — Seattle Parks and Recreation has restored public access to a street-end beach on Lake Washington after a years-long fight over the property.

The site, known as NE 130th Beach, is located at 13000 Riviera Place Northeast in the Lake City neighborhood. The small plot of land has been used by the community as a public park and access to Lake Washington for over a century, according to the parks department.

However, it was found that the land was not publicly owned in 2013.

Seattle City Council authorized acquisition of the property in 2015, and the city initiated a condemnation process in 2016. The parks department finalized the purchase of the property last month.

The City of Seattle paid out $800,000 for the 60-foot-wide plot to two neighboring homeowners, reports The Seattle Times.

"We are thrilled to add this small beach into our city's park system. Access to the natural environment and waterfront provides incredible health, mental health, and community benefits to our residents," Jesús Aguirre, Seattle Parks and Recreation superintendent, said in a statement.

The property totals 13,736 square feet, which is mostly water. The shoreline is 3,653 square feet.

The beach is accessible by foot or by bike, and is accessible by the Burke Gilman Trail.

