500 new U.S. citizens sworn in at Seattle Center on Fourth of July

The new citizens took part in the 38th Annual Naturalization Ceremony in Seattle.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — On Independence Day, Washington state welcomed 500 new citizens.

They were sworn in during the 38th Annual Naturalization Ceremony at Seattle Center.

Right before the ceremony began, Claire Han, who is originally from South Korea, expressed excitement for the long-awaited ceremony.

"It is a very unforgettable moment for me, especially on July 4th,” Han said. "I am so excited, and I am very honored to be a U.S. Citizen."

It's an Independence Day celebration years in the making for Adam Maxmoud.

"I have been counting the days on my fingers, counting the days to have this very special day,” said Maxmoud.

Originally from Sudan, Maxmoud now lives with his family in Kent. He said the COVID-19 pandemic put his path to U.S. citizenship on pause, until now.

"July 4th, Independence Day and citizenship. It is a very unique day. It is very special to all of us here,” he said.

Amit Makharia was at the ceremony to show support.

"I just became a citizen a couple of weeks ago, and my wife is going to get her citizenship today,” said Makharia. "It is a great country to be a citizen. The United States of America, you have your freedom."

In the crowd of new citizens, 79 countries were represented. David Estudillo, chief U.S. District judge for western Washington, was there to swear in 500 people.

"We just brought 500 new folks into the fold and as your Mayor I am very excited about this,” said Seattle’s Mayor Bruce Harrell.

"As long as you work hard there is no limits for the opportunities,” said Maxmoud. “I am so proud, so happy.”