One year after Charleena Lyles was shot and killed by Seattle police, a motion was filed Monday claiming one of the involved officers committed perjury.

“If left unchecked the false statements will further undermine these civil proceedings and all notions of fairness and justice owed to the memory of Charleena Lyles, her four minor children, her family, and our community,” the suit read.

Seattle Police Officers Jason Anderson and Steven McNew shot and killed Lyles while responding to a burglary call at her apartment June 18, 2017. The officers say Lyles confronted them with a knife, and they opened fire.

The lawsuit alleges Anderson gave false testimony about where he was standing when he fired his weapon at Lyles. The suit says these details are “significant,” because it disputes whether Anderson was trapped in the apartment with Lyles when she was killed.

Throughout his testimony, Anderson repeatedly said he was about four or five feet away from Lyles when he shot her. He maintained he was inside the apartment with his back to the closed door.

However, the suit alleges Anderson actually shot through an open doorway from the hallway, based on synchronized video and audio of apartment surveillance cameras and in-car video. The video and audio show Anderson in the doorway of the apartment at the only time gunshots are heard, according to the suit.

Synchronized videos by Seattle Police and an expert chosen by the plaintiffs are similar, according to the lawsuit.

The suit also claims the scene was not initially properly secured, and no photographs were taken between the time Lyles was shot and the fire department left, over 30 minutes later.

“Plaintiffs are greatly concerned that Officer Anderson’s false story of the closed door, associated misrepresentations of distance, lack of shielding, and alteration of the incident scene by the police, have combined to mislead the [Force Review Board], [Force Investigation Team] and CSI investigators,” the suit read.

A Seattle Police force review panel found Anderson and McNew followed departmental guidelines during the incident. However, Anderson was suspended for two days, because he did not have his taser.

The suit was filed by Eric Watnee, the representative of the estate of Charleena Lyles, and Karen Clark, the guardian of Lyles’ four children. It names the City of Seattle and Anderson and McNew personally.

Bob Christie, Anderson's attorney in the civil proceeding, is on vacation and not available to comment, according to Christie's office.

Seattle Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

DOCUMENTS: Lawsuit alleging Anderson perjury 06-18-18

