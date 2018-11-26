You’ll notice some changes at Seattle’s Colman Dock starting Monday.

The north half of the Seattle terminal will be under construction and closed to vehicles waiting for a ferry starting November 26. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says crews will be replacing the old creosote piles supporting the north trestle with steel piles.

The vehicle waiting lanes south of the terminal building and the toll plaza will remain open.

Drivers will be directed to wait at the off-site overflow area near the drive-on entrance on Pier 48 when the waiting lines are full. WSDOT is advising drivers to arrive at least 30 minutes early.

All Bainbridge Island ferries will arrive and leave from slip 1, which is the southern slip. Drivers coming from Bainbridge Island to Seattle will exit at Yesler Way.

All Bremerton ferries will arrive and leave from slip 2, which is the middle slip. Drivers coming to Seattle from Bremerton will exit at Marion Street.

WSDOT says all drivers should enter Colman Dock at South Jackson Street from Alaskan Way South.

Crews will replace the old creosote piles during daylight hours until February 2019. The construction work will be loud and could create a smelly odor. WSDOT says the smell is non-toxic.

If the construction work is too loud, you can get a pair of earplugs from a terminal staff member or the information booth inside the terminal building.

