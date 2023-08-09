Cedar tree threatened by development in Wedgwood will be preserved

The developer plans to build fewer homes on the lot in order to preserve an 80-foot cedar tree that's culturally significant to the Snoqualmie Tribe.

SEATTLE — A western red cedar tree in Seattle’s Wedgwood neighborhood that was slated to be chopped down has been saved.

Developers involved in the project announced Wednesday they will redesign their plans to preserve the 80-foot tree, which the Snoqualmie Tribe said was culturally significant.

Rock House Builders, which owns the property, Bad Boyz GC, the builder, and Legacy Group Capital, the lender, planned to build three homes on the lot located at 3849 NE 88th St. However, they will instead build one or two homes under the revised plan.

Activists began rallying around the tree, which is called Luma, in July when it was threatened by the development project. They climbed into the tree and stayed for days on end, sleeping in hammocks and taking shifts to watch Luma.

Legacy Capital Group said it learned Luma was a culturally modified tree on July 21 and met with the tribe on Aug. 7.

Culturally modified trees have been altered by Indigenous people. The Snoqualmie Tribe said people would shape the boughs of a tree in certain directions to indicate various sites creating “living signposts” that still exist today.

Seattle City Councilmember Dan Strauss said when the permits were issued for the project, it was unknown that the tree was culturally significant.

Strauss and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell are exploring regulations that would protect culturally modified trees in Seattle. Until then, Legacy Capital Group said it would work with the Snoqualmie Tribe on future projects to identify culturally modified trees during a feasibility period.