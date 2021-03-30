Seattle artist launches 'Women of Color' series featuring former police chief Carmen Best

Melinda Hannah reached out to former Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best after she took a stand for her officers during last summer's George Floyd protests.

SEATTLE — It has been a rough 12 months for so many of us. A dark palette of politics, pandemic and polarization.

"I was so angry I could hardly breathe," said artist Melinda Hannah. "As every day went by this summer, I just kept getting angrier and angrier."

Hannah, a painter, prefers to see the light.

"When I paint what is beautiful in the world I can help create healing," she said.

Hannah paints portraits of people in difficult circumstances and brings out the power and beauty they hold inside.

Her previous projects include portraits of gay Mormon youth, the terminally ill, and now women of color. One woman in particular. Former Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best is Hannah's first subject.

Hannah presented the portrait to Best on Tuesday.

"I love it," said Best, with a smile.

"I think it's a better version of myself," she joked. "Melinda has great talent. Maybe I should go find a surgeon to make the painting a reality!"

Hannah decided to paint Best's portrait after seeing her take a stand for her officers and department during last summer's George Floyd protests.

It was a stand that ultimately ended with Best's departure from the department. Best, who is now a law enforcement analyst for KING 5, announced her retirement from the Seattle Police Department last year.

"I just kept thinking, I really need to reach out to Carmen because I want her to know her strength," said Hannah. "She needs to see the divinity in herself, to see herself the way I and others see her."

Best's is the first of at least 16 portraits to be painted by Hannah and put on exhibit later this year.

The former chief said it is an honor to be chosen for the project as a Black woman trying to make a difference in the world.

"I think many of us women, and women in general, are striving to do what we believe is right," said Best. "I've always felt we're all in this together. It's one more way to join forces, if you will, to do something positive."

It's a portrait of kindness and courage for a woman of color, who herself, is a work in progress.