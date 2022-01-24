x
Seattle

Man, 10-year-old boy hit by car in Seattle

Two pedestrians were taken to the hospital in stable condition after they were hit by a car.

SEATTLE — One man and a 10-year-old boy were taken to the hospital Monday after being hit by a car in Seattle.

The incident happened near 4th Avenue South and South Jackson Street in the Chinatown/International District before 8 a.m.

The two pedestrians were taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to a Seattle Fire Department spokesperson.

After the crash, police activity blocked one lane of traffic on South Jackson Street for less than an hour. The lane has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

