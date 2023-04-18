Capitol Hill synagogue vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

The Rabbi chose to leave the graffiti up for the time being to show that hate still exists.

SEATTLE — A local rabbi is standing up against antisemitic vandalism found at a Capitol Hill synagogue.

Rabbie Daniel Weiner found the Holocaust-denying graffiti Monday morning at the Temple De Hirsch Sinai. The rabbi said he wants people to see it as a reminder of the hate that still exists and the work that needs to be done to fix it.

"We are not going to be intimidated," Weiner said. "We are not going to be. We are not going to be made to feel other. We are not going to be made to feel excluded or scared."

Surveillance photos showed the vandalism likely happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Antisemitic incidents went up 44% statewide last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League.