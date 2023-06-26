Candlelight vigil honoring Gorge mass shooting victims set for Seattle's Cal Anderson Park

Two women were killed and two others were injured at a music festival on June 17.

SEATTLE — A candlelight vigil will be held Monday night at Seattle's Cal Anderson Park honoring the victims of the shooting near the Gorge Amphitheatre on June 17.

Josilyn Ruiz, 26, and Brandy Escamilla, 29, of Seattle were killed and two other people were injured when a 26-year-old man allegedly was having a hallucination, according to court documents.

James M. Kelly, 26, appeared in Grant County Superior Court on June 21. A judge found probable cause to detain him without bail. Kelly is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree assault domestic violence.

Ruiz and Escamilla were engaged and attending the Beyond Wonderland music festival. The attorney of one of the victims' families believes the couple had no relationship with the shooter.

"They did not know the suspect," said Kevin Boyle of Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi LLP.

Boyle told KING 5 that it is possible that the two young women were killed while they were trying to help another victim.

"And that Josilyn and her fiancée Brandy stepped in to help the victim of the domestic violence," Boyle said. "And then shots started ringing out."

The victims were nurses working at Providence Swedish First Hill Campus. Ruiz graduated from nursing school in 2018. Ruiz's sister-in-law said on a GoFundMe page that Ruiz had a contagious laugh and loved dancing, singing, and attending music festivals.

"The Ruiz family love Josilyn, and they're devastated," Boyle said. "As an attorney, I'm looking into, 'Why did this happen?'"

The Gorge Amphitheater released its first statement since the shooting Wednesday, saying:

"We're incredibly grateful to the first responders who acted quickly to respond to the incident at the campgrounds this past weekend, as well as our broader community for their outpouring of support these last few days.

"Our thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and the entire Beyond Wonderland community. We've been working closely with the festival team to assist fans and crew however we can, and we are supporting local authorities as they continue their investigation."