Seattle's Cal Anderson Park reopens after months of being illegally occupied

Cal Anderson Park in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood closed in June and became the center of protests in the zone known as CHOP.

SEATTLE — Months after becoming the center of protests and closing to the public, Cal Anderson Park in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood reopened on Wednesday.

“Cal Anderson Park has been an epicenter for activism and social justice movements for decades and is the heart of the Capitol Hill community. As we move into 2021, Cal Anderson will continue to be a hub for the entire community — neighbors and park visitors alike,” a prepared statement from Mayor Jenny Durkan read. “As we reopen the park, the community and the city will continue its ongoing conversation to provide services to those who are unhoused, create new ongoing activities to support diverse community needs, increase safety, and restore the vibrancy and inclusivity of the Capitol Hill neighborhood.”

The park closed in late June and became the center of protests in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone, or CHOP. After the City of Seattle cleared the protest zone, people continued to occupy the park, setting up illegal shelters.

On Dec. 18, the city began clearing the park. Seattle police arrested 24 people. Seattle Parks and Recreation began a multi-day cleaning operation to remove the homeless camp.

According to the parks department, crews addressed backlogs in ground maintenance, building repair, graffiti removal, and littler pick-up since Dec. 18. That cleaning included the removal of 100 tons of debris, including pallets and furniture.

Maintenance and repair work will continue in some areas.

The city is now engaging with the community and business owners to "re-envision" the park and surrounding area. That includes making the park safer, more welcoming and inclusive, and "to honor the protests that took place here."