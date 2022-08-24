Byrd Barr Place returns to newly-renovated firehouse in Seattle's Central District

Byrd Barr Place has been serving the Central District for decades with a food bank and other services.

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Central District is celebrating a homecoming of sorts.

Byrd Barr Place is celebrating a return to the building it previously operated out of, complete with renovations to help the organization advance its mission.

Byrd Barr Place has been serving the Central District since the 1960s and despite a few name changes the mission remains the same.

“The ultimate mission is to secure a more equitable future for all Washingtonians and we have many programs that help do that,” said Director of Operations Safari Maynard.

Originally known as the Central Area Motivation Program (CAMP), the organization focused on helping individuals move from poverty to self-sufficiency. CAMP changed its name to Centerstone in 2012 and expanded support services. It was 2018 when the organization rebranded with a culturally significant name paying tribute to civil rights leader, educator, CAMP supporter and journalist Roberta Byrd Barr.

The new Byrd Barr Place building is built on history.

“Because the building is a registered historical landmark we didn’t really alter the outside much at all,” Maynard said.

It took nearly a year and a half to complete renovations on “Firehouse No.23,” which was constructed in 1908. The project is a result of a 10-year negotiation with the city of Seattle and raised nearly $13 million for the renovations.

The space just reopened its doors this week and the food bank has been rebranded as “The Market.” No more lines of people and pre-determined bags of amenities. The organization wanted to break the traditional food bank stigma and offer guests a dignified space where they can actually shop.

Rudy Ziemba is a volunteer with The Market and said he appreciates the new friendly design and incredible food offerings.

“I drive a truck to pick up produce from local partners and often we even get donations from farmers' markets and it’s really fresh produce. It’s really a treat to be able to offer," Ziemba said.

Fresh produce, baked goods and even fish is available for locals in need. The Market has a grocery store feel with rows of items people can choose and take with them.

“We’re really coming from a mindset of abundance,” said Maynard. He spent the morning stocking produce like cucumbers, zucchini, fennel, radishes and Kohlrabi. Maynard says the variety is intentional and inclusive.

“We have such a diverse clientele here that it’s really nice when we get to provide them with some food that’s culturally significant to them,” he said.

Byrd Barr Place is now re-opened with a new gathering space for civic engagement and continues to provide food, energy and housing assistance and financial resources for more than 1,100 households a week.