'Today Was a Fairytale': Busy weekend as Swifties, baseball fans flock to SODO

SEATTLE — On a weekend when so many fans find themselves in the same spot, some people were not expecting it. Taylor Swift is taking the stage at Lumen Field, performing in front of a sold-out crowd and Mariners are hosting the Toronto Blue Jays next door.

"We didn't know my mom bought the tickets a while ago. We didn't know,” said one Blue Jays fan.



Seattle's SODO neighborhood was packed with fans and excitement. But getting to the events was not easy.

"It was a mess. We came here yesterday through the border. It took us four and a half hours to get here,” said one fan from Vancouver B.C.



Kurtis and Lisa Arndt decided to take the light rail to the game.



"The train is right there. And they come every ten minutes. Miss one wait for the next one you are good to go," said Kurtis Arndt.

They did it to avoid pricey parking.



"I looked it up yesterday—$ 107. I could buy a lot of stuff for $107,” he said.



Not far from the ballpark, for some, it was a Taylor takeover. Fans started lining up in the morning to buy merchandise.



With concert gear for sale steps away from baseball jerseys, it is a weekend already proving to be memorable.



"I have lived out here for 18 years and I have not seen this many events with the Bite, Taylor, the Mariners, the Capitol Hill Block party. It is all going on this weekend,” said a pedicab operator.