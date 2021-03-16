Bruce Harrell, former city council president, running for Seattle mayor

Bruce Harrell served three terms on the Seattle City Council until he chose not to run for re-election.

SEATTLE — Bruce Harrell, former member of the Seattle City Council, is running for mayor.

Harrell started his time with the city council in 2008 and served as council president from 2016 until the end of his third term in 2019. He briefly served as mayor following Ed Murray's resignation. He chose not to run for re-election.

“It's time for me to move on,” he said in January 2019. “My goal was not to do 16 years; my goal was to finish a third term.”

His decision not to run came when public opinion polls showed disapproval of the council overall and its direction. That included the head tax debacle of 2018.