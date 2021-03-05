Brent Jones sworn in as Seattle Public Schools' interim superintendent

Dr. Brent Jones was sworn in as interim superintendent of Seattle Public Schools on Monday.

SEATTLE — Dr. Brent Jones was sworn in as interim superintendent of Seattle Public Schools on Monday.

Jones takes over for former Superintendent Denise Juneau, who initially announced she would step down when her contract expires in June, but then resigned two months early on May 1.

Juneau’s early departure allows Seattle Public Schools more time for the leadership change and to figure out what learning in the fall will look like, according to the district.

Jones joined the Seattle school district back in 2008 and worked as the district's chief officer of equity, partnerships and engagement until joining King County Metro in 2019 as the assistant general manager of strategy and partnerships.

Jones' family has been in Seattle for generations and he graduated from Franklin High School. He holds a bachelor's degree in zoology from the University of Washington as well as a master's degree in adult learning and human resource development and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Texas-Austin.

In his message to the district, he states his commitment is "personal."

"Our city's public schools need to offer students and their families the very best — rigorous learning, a deep commitment to educational justice, innovation, and a clear path to life success," his statement reads.

"There are lots of fantastic things happening for students in Seattle Public Schools and much to be proud about. I also know that many of our students encounter systemic challenges and barriers to a great education; challenges made worse by the pandemic."

"As the district plans for a full-time return to school this fall, we have an opportunity to come back stronger than before by centering the perspectives and needs of our students and families in our decision-making," he continues.