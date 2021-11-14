Body of missing Seattle deputy fire chief found in Kittitas County

Jay Schreckengost went missing after scouting for elk on Nov. 2 in the mountains near Cliffdell.

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — The body of Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost was found Sunday, more than a week after he went missing in eastern Washington.

According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, Schreckengost's body was found near Cliffdell. He was found about a half mile from where his pickup was parked on the day he left to scout for elk, according to the sheriff's office.

There is no preliminary evidence of suspicious activity or foul play.

Schreckengost's family and the Seattle Fire Department were notified immediately.

The Kittitas County Coroner will investigate to confirm the cause of death.

“We’re saddened to give news of Chief Schreckengost’s passing to his family and fellow firefighters, and we ask the public and press to respect their privacy as they grieve his loss," said Sheriff Clay Myers. "We also want to thank everyone who participated in or supported this search. It was a tremendous outpouring of resources and effort that produced a vital result: a family knows what happened to their loved one and he can be brought home to them.”

The search for Schreckengost included 60 different agencies and organizations and thousands of hours from professional and trained volunteer searchers.

Schreckengost was described as an experienced hunter and outdoorsman. He was believed to be well-equipped for the trip.

Crews described the surrounding terrain as "steep" and "slippery" in some areas which require help from mountain technical rescue personnel.